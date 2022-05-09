Kanye West Pays Homage To His Late Mother In 'Life Of The Party' Video
By Tony M. Centeno
May 9, 2022
Kanye West celebrated Mother's Day by dropping off a new music video featuring images of his late mother, Donda West.
On Sunday, May 8, Ye released the official visuals for his song "Life Of The Party." Although he doesn't physically appear in the video, images from Ye's childhood come to life as he raps the lyrics to track No. 4 off his Donda (Deluxe) album. The video features photos of him with his mother, school photos, throwback pictures of him in the studio and more. Andre 3000 does appear on the record with Ye, however, his verse was not included in the video.
The video also debuts the rapper's upcoming Yeezy x GAP collaboration, which was engineered by Balenciaga Creative Exploration. Numerous photos in the video were updated to include pieces from his new collection that drops on May 25. The video will also be used as a TV commercial for the collection.
Kanye West's latest music video comes months after releasing other visuals for his Donda album including "Hurricane" and "Heaven & Hell." It's also the first music video that's made waves amongst fans and the world since he dropped his animated visuals for "Eazy" featuring The Game. The videos caused controversy after scenes featuring Pete Davidson being kidnapped and beheaded went viral. While the previously aforementioned videos in support of his Donda album appeared on his YouTube channel earlier this year, Ye's two music videos for "Eazy" only appear on The Game's YouTube channel.
Watch Kanye West's new video for "Life Of The Party" up top.