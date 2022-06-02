Liam Gallagher Reveals The Concert That Made Him Join A Band

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Liam Gallagher has shared the live performance that made him want to join a band. In a recent interview with NME, the former Oasis frontman recalled some of his musical milestones. “The Stone Roses in [ex-Manchester music venue] International 2. It was ‘89, Plymouth Grove, with my mate Dave.”

He explained that the show, "blew my mind and that's when I wanted to join a band." The musician also shared that the Roses were the first band he ever fell in love with. "Our kid was into The Smiths but they were a little bit too early for me and a little bit too student-y,” he told NME. “But the Roses were a bit more laddy – not as laddy as us, but it felt a bit more right.”

The first album he ever bought was also one by the Stone Roses. "The first record I bought was the Stone Roses’ debut album,” Gallagher shared. “I know this is all sounding very cool and people won’t believe me, but it is [true] – I’m just very cool […] I was obsessed with [the Roses].”

In 2017, he revealed the song that hooked him was "I Wanna Be Adored." He recalled, “I remember going to school, and my mate Damian, he had an elder brother who was well into them as well, and he was going ‘have you heard that band The Stone Roses? There’s this song called ‘I Wanna Be A Dog.'" The Stone Roses reunited in the late 2010s but ultimately disbanded for a second time, with their last show being at Hampden Park in Glasgow in June 2017.

Liam Gallagher
