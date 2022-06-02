Liam Gallagher Reveals The Concert That Made Him Join A Band

The first album he ever bought was also one by the Stone Roses. "The first record I bought was the Stone Roses’ debut album,” Gallagher shared. “I know this is all sounding very cool and people won’t believe me, but it is [true] – I’m just very cool […] I was obsessed with [the Roses].”

In 2017, he revealed the song that hooked him was "I Wanna Be Adored." He recalled, “I remember going to school, and my mate Damian, he had an elder brother who was well into them as well, and he was going ‘have you heard that band The Stone Roses? There’s this song called ‘I Wanna Be A Dog.'" The Stone Roses reunited in the late 2010s but ultimately disbanded for a second time, with their last show being at Hampden Park in Glasgow in June 2017.