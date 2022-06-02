Nashville Bakery Wins Top Honors For Best 'Cronut' In The Country
By Sarah Tate
June 2, 2022
A bakery in Nashville has earned national recognition for one of its best-selling desserts.
According to WKRN, Five Daughters Bakery was named the best place in the country to pick up a cronut based on a survey from the Underground Donut Tour. The unique desserts have gained popularity over the years for their flaky croissant take on the classic donut.
To determine which bakery would get the top honors, the Underground Donut Tour spent two months compiling nominations and votes for categories like best classic cake donuts, best filled donuts, best toppings and more. Five Daughters won best cronut, with its Vanilla Cream flavor of the 100 Layer donuts, with its vanilla buttercream and powered sugar coating, grabbing the top spot.
"We are honored to be selected as one of the best donut shops in the nation and to have our 100 Layer Vanilla Cream named the Greatest Croissant Donut," said Five Daughters owner Isaac Meek. "The Vanilla Cream was one of our first flavors and is a staple on our menu because it has always been one of our best-selling donuts."
Five Daughters Bakery has three locations around Nashville. To find your nearest location or to see the menu, check out the website here. If you want to see for yourself which donuts are being sold each day, you can check in right from the comfort of your own home thanks to the donut cam.
To see all of the winners in the Underground Donut Tour's survey, check out the list here.