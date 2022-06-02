Nashville Bakery Wins Top Honors For Best 'Cronut' In The Country

A bakery in Nashville has earned national recognition for one of its best-selling desserts.

According to WKRN, Five Daughters Bakery was named the best place in the country to pick up a cronut based on a survey from the Underground Donut Tour. The unique desserts have gained popularity over the years for their flaky croissant take on the classic donut.

To determine which bakery would get the top honors, the Underground Donut Tour spent two months compiling nominations and votes for categories like best classic cake donuts, best filled donuts, best toppings and more. Five Daughters won best cronut, with its Vanilla Cream flavor of the 100 Layer donuts, with its vanilla buttercream and powered sugar coating, grabbing the top spot.