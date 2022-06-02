Pete Davidson Tried To Get Kim Kardashian's Number From Megan Fox

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Fans are finally getting more insight into how the Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson romance came to be. The reality star shared the story of how the couple connected following her Saturday Night Live debut in October 2021. During the most recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim revealed that the comedian had actually tried to get ahold of her number from actress Megan Fox, who is famously engaged to Davidson's friend Machine Gun Kelly.

“After we got together and it was, like, a thing, Megan Fox texted me and [was] like, ‘Is this s–t for real?'” Kardashian said, revealing that the SNL alum had asked for her number “months ago.” Kim then shared what Fox told Davidson at the time, "Dude, you have a better shot of me and MGK getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number. Like, never going to happen. Do not ask us.”

It wasn't until her SNL hosting gig that the pair shared an on-screen kiss during which she felt a "vibe," and reached out to producers asking for his number. "I was like, ‘Oh s***, maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my after-party," she shared. "Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day." So Kim doubled down. “I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m going to be in a relationship with him,'” Kim said. “I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE [big d–k energy]. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, … jump-start my …’ I was just basically DTF [down to f–k].”

Kim continued to gush about the Davidson to her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in the episode. The couple recently took to Instagram Stories to show off their new matching hair in a few PDA-packed videos.

