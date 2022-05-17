Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Matching Tattoo With Megan Fox In Birthday Post

Machine Gun Kelly showed off the matching tattoo has with Megan Fox in a sweet birthday tribute to his fiancée.

The "mainstream sellout" artist took to his Instagram on Monday (May 16) to give a shoutout to his "ethereal light being" on her 36th birthday, per People. In the post, MGK shared a series of photos, including a pic of them on a rollercoaster, Fox meditating in nature, a clip of them with their new cat, drawings of "the outlaw and the magician," and a still from the Disney Pixar film Up.

In one photo, the pair showed off their matching voodoo doll tattoos with stitched hearts and button eyes on their ring fingers, which was followed by another photo showing the real-life inspiration behind the ink.

"wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being," he wrote. "i love you maki 🔪❤️🕯🕯"

See the sweet post below.