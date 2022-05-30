Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Show Off Matching Hair In PDA-Filled Videos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 30, 2022
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson showed off their new matching hair on Sunday night (May 29) by posting several PDA-filled videos of them kissing on Kim's Instagram Stories. The first video shows Kim and Pete having fun with the devil horns filter, and the fun quickly turns amorous when they lean in for a kiss, which causes both of them to giggle.
The intimate videos also debuted Davidson's newly dyed platinum blonde hair, which is the same shade as Kim's. Over the weekend, the Saturday Night Live alum was spotted at a Skims photoshoot in Los Angeles. Paparazzi captured shots of Davidson wearing a cap over his just-bleached hair on Friday afternoon (May 27). The photos sparked speculation that the comedian's first post-SNL project may have something to do with the clothing brand's next campaign, according to Page Six.
Kim went blonde at the beginning of May for the 2022 Met Gala where she garnered national attention for wearing Marilyn Monroe's Happy Birthday Mr. President dress. Pete Davidson attended the event with her just days after making their red-carpet debut at the White House Correspondents Dinner.
Last week, Kim showed off her glittery tribute to her boyfriend by snapping a pic of a "P" added to her pink acrylic nails. The reality star also talked about Pete in a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. The episode was filmed around the time the couple was spotted at Knott's Scary Farm in October 2021. At a dinner with family and close friends, Kim gushes about Pete calling him, "Truly the sweetest, nicest human being on the planet" and tells the group that she would give them more details later off-camera.