Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Show Off Matching Hair In PDA-Filled Videos

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson showed off their new matching hair on Sunday night (May 29) by posting several PDA-filled videos of them kissing on Kim's Instagram Stories. The first video shows Kim and Pete having fun with the devil horns filter, and the fun quickly turns amorous when they lean in for a kiss, which causes both of them to giggle.

The intimate videos also debuted Davidson's newly dyed platinum blonde hair, which is the same shade as Kim's. Over the weekend, the Saturday Night Live alum was spotted at a Skims photoshoot in Los Angeles. Paparazzi captured shots of Davidson wearing a cap over his just-bleached hair on Friday afternoon (May 27). The photos sparked speculation that the comedian's first post-SNL project may have something to do with the clothing brand's next campaign, according to Page Six.