San Diego Teen Chosen To Design Shoe For Major Sneaker Brand

A San Diego teenager can cross off a huge accomplishment from his bucket list after designing a shoe for a major sneaker brand.

Ben Gass, a native of Scripps Ranch, was one of three kids chosen to help design a sneaker with the company Yellow Brick in collaboration with Reebok, per CBS 8. After being interested in designing for years, he was able to channel his creativity into a shoe that would be available for anyone to buy.

"I always loved just drawing cool designs for football jerseys, that's when it really started for me, and it make me want to design more and more things," he said. "Then, once I found my love for sneakers, designing them and making them is something I wanted to do."

Once chosen as part of the group, he took a class where he learned about the process of making a shoe, from an initial design to the finished product.

"It was a pretty cool process. There was a lot that went into the class, and it was very helpful," he said. "We had to turn in projects of what designs we made, and it ended up being super helpful and we just learned how to make a sneaker."

According to the outlet, the Reebok Yellow Brick Duality sneaker sold out with a day and is no longer available for purchase. Gass is proud of what he accomplished and making his dreams come true.

"I wrote down two things on my bucket list," he said. "I wanted to do two things. One, I wanted to make a clothing brand, and two I wanted to design a sneaker for a major company and I did both of those."