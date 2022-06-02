San Diego Teen Chosen To Design Shoe For Major Sneaker Brand

By Sarah Tate

June 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A San Diego teenager can cross off a huge accomplishment from his bucket list after designing a shoe for a major sneaker brand.

Ben Gass, a native of Scripps Ranch, was one of three kids chosen to help design a sneaker with the company Yellow Brick in collaboration with Reebok, per CBS 8. After being interested in designing for years, he was able to channel his creativity into a shoe that would be available for anyone to buy.

"I always loved just drawing cool designs for football jerseys, that's when it really started for me, and it make me want to design more and more things," he said. "Then, once I found my love for sneakers, designing them and making them is something I wanted to do."

Once chosen as part of the group, he took a class where he learned about the process of making a shoe, from an initial design to the finished product.

"It was a pretty cool process. There was a lot that went into the class, and it was very helpful," he said. "We had to turn in projects of what designs we made, and it ended up being super helpful and we just learned how to make a sneaker."

According to the outlet, the Reebok Yellow Brick Duality sneaker sold out with a day and is no longer available for purchase. Gass is proud of what he accomplished and making his dreams come true.

"I wrote down two things on my bucket list," he said. "I wanted to do two things. One, I wanted to make a clothing brand, and two I wanted to design a sneaker for a major company and I did both of those."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.