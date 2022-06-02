These Are The Best LGBTQ+ Spaces In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 2, 2022

young mother with her daughter waving a rainbow flag
Photo: Getty Images

Visiting a new state can be exciting, but it can also be nerve-racking — especially for those in the LGBTQ+ community. The good news is that queer spaces are everywhere. If you're in search of a safe place in your community, we're here to help.

Orbitz made a list of all the best queer spaces across the United States. They named two places in Ohio as the best LGBTQ+ hangouts: Columbus' annual gay pride festival, as well as German Village. Here's what they had to say about them:

Columbus’ gay pride festival is named for the Stonewall Riots that started the modern gay rights’ movement 50 years ago—and with good reason. LGBT organizers within the Midwestern capital have been working to change hearts and minds since June 1982, when the first parade took place. Regardless of when you come to Columbus, base yourself in German Village, the city’s de-facto gayborhood. Whether you take a “Gay Pioneers Tour” that explains the role of the LGBTQIA community in rehabilitating the district, or visit the Stonewall Columbus community center, whose advocacy and health services the proceeds of the celebration helps fund, your expectations will be shattered.

Check out this website to find more queer-friendly places in Ohio, and read more about all the best LGBTQ+ spots around the country here.

