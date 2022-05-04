This Is The Best Themed Restaurant In North Carolina

Dining out at a restaurant is usually a great way to spend time with loved ones while enjoying a nice meal. But what can make that dining experience even more memorable? A unique theme!

LoveFood found the best themed restaurants in each state that are sure to offer you a chance to escape from the real world for a little while as you enjoy a delicious meal. According to the site:

"There's no need to travel far for a one-of-a-kind experience that makes you feel like you're a world away. From restaurants with niche food themes and tropical tiki bars that whisk you to Polynesia to classic 1950s diners and speakeasies that transport you back in time to the Roaring Twenties, these themed restaurants serve up excellent food with a side order of escapism."

So which North Carolina eatery is the best themed restaurant in the state?

Lancaster's BBQ

Located in Mooresville, Lancaster's BBQ serves up fresh, authentic Southern fare in a fun atmosphere. And since it's North Carolina, what better theme for a restaurant that racing? There's even a giant school bus and game room that will have you enjoying a bite to eat with friends before defeating them in a NASCAR race.

Lancaster's BBQ is located at 515 Rinehardt Road in Mooresville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"With several levels crammed with car racing memorabilia and decor, Lancaster's BBQ is one for petrol heads and anyone who just loves a fun theme. There's a second restaurant in Huntersville but it's the original Mooresville that really takes the theme to full throttle, a nod to the city's association with NASCAR. The menu features slow-smoked barbecue classics, burgers, wraps, salads and perfectly spiced fried chicken."

Check out the full list here.