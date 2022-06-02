This Bakery Has The Best Donuts In Tennessee

Donuts are the best pick-me-up. Whether you pair your favorite donut with a cup of coffee in the morning or just want a sweet afternoon snack, there are plenty of amazing local donut shops waiting to serve up some of the best treats, from traditional cake or yeast donuts to toppings-heavy or flavorful jelly-filled.

Eat This, Not That! partnered with Yelp to find the best donut in each state based on star ratings and reviews to find which tasty treat stood out above the rest. According to the site:

"We all know the classic donut chains that satisfy sweet cravings daily and by the dozen ... But for those looking for a more deluxe sweet treat, we've got you covered."

So which bakery has the best donut in Tennessee?

Ralph's Donut Shop

Located in Cookeville, the old-school Ralph's Donut Shop serves up delicious donuts that keeps customers coming back again and again. Ralph's Apple Fritter stands out above the rest as the best donut in the state, with the huge treat big enough to feed you and a few friends.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best donut in the state:

"The huge sweets selection at Ralph's is any donut lover's dream. Regulars stand by the 'massive' apple fritter, with apple puree on top. If you're having trouble deciding, do what this Yelp reviewer did: 'Pick randomly and you'll love all of them regardless.'"

