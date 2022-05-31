Have You Been To The Best Burger Joint In Chicago?

The best burger joint in all of Chicago is not easily forgotten. The atmosphere and the food combined, are unlike any other food experience in the city.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best burger joint in Chicago is R.J Grunts. R. J Grunts is known for their traditional atmosphere and the fun throwback jams that continuously play throughout the restaurant. Each of their classic burgers are served with a large pile of fries. Though the restaurant mimics that of an old-school diner, they are anything but stuck in their ways. There are a few options for those who do not eat meat or dairy, and their veggie patty is very popular.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best burger joint in Chicago:

"If you’re looking for that old-school vibe, R.J. Grunts is your spot. The restaurant opened in 1971 and hasn't changed its decor much since, with wooded details throughout plus an endless stream of funky throwback tunes to set the mood. When it comes to burgers, their classic Hamburger is a go-to, served alongside a mound of cottage fries, and a pickle, because of course. Non-beef burgers include a pepper jack cheese topped veggie burger and a tomato, lettuce, mayo, and Swiss cheese turkey burger. Afterwards, meander to nearby Lincoln Park Zoo and the lakefront to walk off the feast."

For more information regarding the best burger joints in the entire city visit HERE.