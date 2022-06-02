This Is The Best LGBTQ+ Bar In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 2, 2022

Woman Waving Rainbow Flag at Gay Parade
Photo: Getty Images

Visiting a new state can be exciting, but it can also be nerve-racking — especially for those in the LGBTQ+ community. The good news is that queer spaces are everywhere. If you are in search of a safe place in your community, we are here to help.

Orbitz made a list of all the best queer spaces across the United States. They named Gay '90s as the best LGBTQ+ bar in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

Minnesotans, don’t hate us for declaring the Gay ’90s the best LGBTQIA hangout in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. We know its been there forever, we know it’s a cliched choice and we know there are cooler bars in Minneapolis. But can anyone deny its legendary status? Where else in the country can you find a three-story downtown queer nightclub boasting multiple rooms and a diverse monthly calendar featuring everything from 18-and-over dance nights, drag shows, jockstrap parties, burlesque shows, kink nights, dollar drink events, high-stakes bingo and more? The crowd is young and old, straight and queer, and racially mixed; its vintage neon sign is a treasure!

Check out this website to find more queer-friendly places in Minnesota, and read more about all the best LGBTQ+ spots around the country here.

