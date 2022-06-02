This Is The Best New Restaurant In Ohio in 2022

By Logan DeLoye

June 2, 2022

Homemade Southern Chicken and Waffles
Trying out new food is always an adventure. Sometimes a new restaurant is just what is needed to replace the old favorite, and other times it totally tanks. Regardless, it's worth a try.

According to a list put together by Lovefood, the best new restaurant to open in Ohio this year is Indie. Indie is located in Cleveland and is an entirely music-themed restaurant. It opened in January of 2022 and pairs very well with a trip to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Some of the most popular food at the restaurant includes seafood boil, mac 'n' cheese, and chicken and waffles.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best new restaurant to open in Ohio this year:

"Cleveland is the home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, so it's a fitting place for this music-themed restaurant. With walls entirely covered in music prints and a long bar lined with leather seats, Indie opened in January 2022. The food hits all the right notes too. Tuck into warming dishes like chicken and waffles, seafood boils and chilli-laced mac 'n' cheese. There's a long list of music-themed cocktails on offer too."

For more information regarding the most popular new restaurant in each state visit HERE.

