This Is The Cheapest Nonstop Flight Out Of Ohio

Summertime means vacation time, and what better way to travel than on a cheap, direct flight to anywhere you want to go! Traveling does not always have to cost a pretty penny. There are numerous flights out of the most popular airports in the country that offer cheap fare.

According to Skyscanner, some of the cheapest flights in the state fly out of the John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The cheapest flight out of this airport is to Myrtle Beach for $19 dollars. Ohio has three international airports. You can also fly out of the Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport to Ft. Lauderdale for $24 and out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Miami for just $30!

Here is what Skyscanner had to say about the John Glenn Columbus International Airport:

"Columbus, Ohio has a number of public and private airports. There are four that are open to the public: John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Rickenbacker International Airport, Bolton Field and Columbus Southwest Airport but only two that service domestic and international flights. When it comes to choosing which airport to fly out from, it all depends on where you live and your final destination. John Glenn Columbus International Airport is located six miles east of downtown Columbus, Ohio. The airport provides 140 non-stop flights to 34 airports via six airlines daily. There are a number of major airlines that fly out of Columbus with Southwest Airlines servicing 956 flights in 2015."

