This Is The Cheapest Nonstop Flight Out Of Atlanta

Summertime means vacation time, and what better way to travel than on a cheap, direct flight to anywhere you want to go! Traveling does not always have to cost a pretty penny. There are numerous flights out of the most popular airports in the country that offer cheap fare.

According to Skyscanner, the cheapest flight out of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is to Atlantic City, New Jersey for $24. Other cheap flights include a flight to Ft. Lauderdale, and a flight to Miami for $24.

Here is what Skyscanner had to say about the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport:

"Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta (ATL) is the city’s chief international airport. Perhaps better known by its local name, Hartsfield, the airport is situated seven miles from the central business district, and it still holds the record for being the world’s busiest concerning annual passenger traffic, as well as for total number of take-offs and landings. It processed just shy of 1 million flights and 95 million passengers in 2012, and a bulk of these were comprised of domestic trips. Hartsfield has 207 domestic and international gates at its facility, and is the principal focus destination for Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and ExpressJet. Cheap flights from Atlanta can be booked with American Airlines, US Airways, United, Alaska Airlines, airTran, and Spirit Airlines as well!"

