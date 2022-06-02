This Is The Cheapest Nonstop Flight Out Of Wisconsin

Summertime means vacation time, and what better way to travel than on a cheap, direct flight to anywhere you want to go! Traveling does not always have to cost a pretty penny. There are numerous flights out of the most popular airports in the country that offer cheap fare.

According to Skyscanner, some of the cheapest flights in the entire state are out of the Dane County Regional Airport. You can fly to Denver for just $78, and Ft. Meyers, Florida for $88. The General Mitchell International Airport also offers cheap nonstop flights to popular tourist destinations including a flight to Boston for just $59, and a flight to Orlando for $63.

Here is what Skyscanner had to say about the Dane County Regional Airport:

"If you're booking a weekend getaway or family trip, you'll find flying from Madison is convenient and affordable. Dane County Regional Airport offers domestic flights to many major cities. From there, you can catch a connecting flight anywhere in the world! Delta Airlines offers the most flights from Madison. Other airlines that fly from Madison include United, Frontier, and American. Most travelers drive to the Madison airport, parking in either the covered parking structure or the surface lot. Free parking is offered for two-wheeled vehicles, such as motorcycles. If you don't want to take a car to the airport, the Madison Metro Bus has a stop outside door number 6. Many area hotels also offer courtesy shuttles for guests."

For more cheap flights out of Wisconsin visit HERE.