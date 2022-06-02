Truck Carrying Frozen Chicken Catches Fire On Texas Highway

A truck carrying frozen chicken caught on fire on a Texas highway late Wednesday (June 1).

The truck driver pulled over on Interstate 20 near Lawson Street in Mesquite, Texas, according to FOX 4. He sprayed the engine with a fire extinguisher, but ultimately couldn't get the fire to stop spreading.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the truck was fully engulfed in flames. Dallas County Fire Rescue was called to assist with water tankers, according to FOX 4. Police were able to re-open lanes of I-20 late Wednesday night after closing for several hours to clean up the incident.

No one was hurt.

You can see photos of the truck below: