The Rolling Stones kicked off their 60th anniversary (!!!) tour Wednesday night (June 1) in Madrid, Spain, and to celebrate they played "Out of Time" live for the first time ever.

It's hard to believe the Stones have never performed the track live until now, considering it was featured on the 1966 album Aftermath. The current European tour is the first the band has embarked on since drummer Charlie Watts died last August. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance above.

The Stones will spend the first half of summer in Europe, including a two-night stand at London's Hyde Park that will feature some big indie rock names as openers.

Last month, Mick Jagger opened up about life without Watts. “I don’t really expect him to be there any more if I turn round during a show," he told The London Times. "But I do think about him. Not only during rehearsals or on stage, but in other ways too."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jagger had some choice words to say about people comparing Harry Styles to him. “I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous,” he said. “And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”