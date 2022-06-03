2 Texas Cities Have Some Of The Most Forgetful Uber Riders In The Nation

Travel experts are expecting one of the busiest summers of travel on record, and that includes an increase in Uber rides. Some riders are far more forgetful than others.

Uber compiled a list of cities with the most forgetful Uber riders. The website states, "Each year, the Uber Lost & Found Index provides a snapshot of our riders’ most commonly forgotten and most unique lost items, as well as the cities that have been most forgetful, the times of day and days of the week riders forget items most..."

According to the study, Dallas and Houston is the are in the top 10 most forgetful cities. Houston came in at number three on the list, followed by Dallas at number five.

The most forgotten items are phones and cameras. Other popular forgotten items include wallets, keys, purses, headphones, vapes, and jewelry.

Here are the top 10 most forgetful cities:

Austin, TX (second year in a row at #1!) Charlotte, NC Houston, TX Indianapolis, IN Dallas, TX Kansas City, KS Atlanta, GA Tampa Bay, FL Columbus, OH Phoenix, AZ

The most unique forgotten items include things like tater tots, fingernails, urns with pet ashes, moose paintings, aprons, and grandma's teeth.

Click here to check out the full study.