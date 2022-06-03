49ers Pro Bowl Center Alex Mack Makes Decision On NFL Future
By Jason Hall
June 3, 2022
San Francisco 49ers center Alex Mack officially announced his retirement after 13 NFL seasons in a statement shared on his verified Twitter account Friday (June 3) morning.
Mack, 36, made his seventh Pro Bowl appearance in 2021 during his lone season with the 49ers, having previously played for the Cleveland Browns (2009-15) and Atlanta Falcons (2016-20).
"After 13 years and 204 games for 3 teams, I have decided to hang up my cleats,” Mack wrote. “I am so grateful to the game of football and everything it has given me. From the very start it helped shape who I am and taught me life lessons. I started to play football because it was fun and that never changed.”
June 3, 2022
The former University of California standout was selected by the Browns at No 21 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft and was a member of the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team during his first season, a three-time second-team All-Pro in 2013, 2016 and 2017 and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
Mack started in all 196 NFL games he appeared in which included playing in all 16 games during 10 seasons, as well as all 17 games in 2021 after the NFL added an additional week to its regular-season schedule last offseason.