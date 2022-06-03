49ers Pro Bowl Center Alex Mack Makes Decision On NFL Future

San Francisco 49ers center Alex Mack officially announced his retirement after 13 NFL seasons in a statement shared on his verified Twitter account Friday (June 3) morning.

Mack, 36, made his seventh Pro Bowl appearance in 2021 during his lone season with the 49ers, having previously played for the Cleveland Browns (2009-15) and Atlanta Falcons (2016-20).

"After 13 years and 204 games for 3 teams, I have decided to hang up my cleats,” Mack wrote. “I am so grateful to the game of football and everything it has given me. From the very start it helped shape who I am and taught me life lessons. I started to play football because it was fun and that never changed.”