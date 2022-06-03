"All the nurses up there loved the Zster," he tweeted following his release. "Salute to all my guys in the E dorm. The jails in Georgia & Florida are the worst in America, they’re more like concentration camps. I feel bad for anyone who’s locked up in these rat holes with these racist & sambo ass disrespectful COs."



The video of his altercation with his ex-girlfriend and her partner went viral earlier this year. The lengthy body cam footage from one of the arresting officers showed the aftermath of Benzino's initial dispute with Heart and her boyfriend, and how it progressed. He got into a heated argument with Heart and her partner at her home in Braselton, Georgia after he tried to pick up their child. The footage also showed the rapper crying as he was arrested by police. Benzino was charged with one count of second-degree criminal damage and one count of disorderly conduct.



“I was kind of arguing with the guy she was with at the time,” he told All Hip Hop. "Long story short, the case was like two years ago, and somebody put that old video up, and it got me kind of arguing with him."



Watch Benzino explain what happened before he turned himself in below.