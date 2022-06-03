Doja Cat Brings The Party To 'Vegas' In New Song From Upcoming 'Elvis' Film

Doja Cat proves she's the queen of the party in the music video for her new song "Vegas," which will be featured in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic Elvis.

After first debuting "Vegas" during her set at Coachella, where she also brought out one of the film's stars, she dropped the accompanying music video on Friday (June 3), per Billboard. Dressed in a vivid red and yellow patterned dress with big gold hoop earrings and bangles, Doja shows off her moves while she sings, "You ain't nothing but a hound dog."

The track weaves in snippets of Big Mama Thornton's hit song "Hound Dog," which the King of Rock 'n Roll famously recorded his own version of that grew into one of the biggest songs of his storied career. In the video, the iconic line is sung repeatedly by Shonka Dukureh, who portrays Thornton in the film and who Doja brought out on stage at Coachella.

Elvis stars Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge and Dacre Montgomery, among others, and features songs by artists like Kacey Musgraves, Stevie Nicks, Måneskin, Jack White and many more. The film, directed by Baz Luhrmann, "explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks)," according to the film's description. Elvis hits theaters June 24.

Check out Doja Cat's new video for "Vegas" below.