Doja Cat Reveals Exciting New Details About Her Next Album
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 24, 2022
Doja Cat has revealed some new details about her highly-anticipated next album. The star graced the cover of Elle Magazine's Women In Music June/July 2022 Issue. In the interview, Doja talks about her whirlwind year and what the next chapter of her life holds. The conversation happened before Doja revealed that she needed surgery on her tonsils and the recovery has forced her to back out of her upcoming festival appearances and joint tour with The Weeknd. Looking beyond the foreseeable future, the singer/rapper discussed where she wants to take the follow-up to the wildly successful Planet Her.
.@dojacat fans, here’s a special treat: two extra covers for our June/July 2022 star. https://t.co/ZLeSPeeZRB pic.twitter.com/XrJljMG6Xs— ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) May 24, 2022
Doja told the magazine her next album will be "predominantly rap," saying, "I haven’t started just because of all the rehearsal and touring. I’ve got a lot going on, but it’s coming up. I have been getting songs and things sent to me…. Oh f--k, I wish I could tell people! There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited."
The rapper went on to praise her fellow female rap peers, "There’s an explosion of amazing female rap talent out there right now. It’s so cool to see that because we didn’t have that when we were younger." However, Doja still sites Nicki Minaj as her main source of inspiration. “I think her as a businesswoman really inspired me,” Doja says. “The way Nicki can carry herself felt almost alien to me, because I was kind of a little runty kid, trapped in her room, just watching YouTube videos. And back then I was like, ‘Damn, that’s dope.’”
Doja's latest musical project will be featured on the upcoming ELVIS biopic soundtrack. To read her full interview in Elle, click here.