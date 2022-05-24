Doja Cat Reveals Exciting New Details About Her Next Album

Doja told the magazine her next album will be "predominantly rap," saying, "I haven’t started just because of all the rehearsal and touring. I’ve got a lot going on, but it’s coming up. I have been getting songs and things sent to me…. Oh f--k, I wish I could tell people! There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited."

The rapper went on to praise her fellow female rap peers, "There’s an explosion of amazing female rap talent out there right now. It’s so cool to see that because we didn’t have that when we were younger." However, Doja still sites Nicki Minaj as her main source of inspiration. “I think her as a businesswoman really inspired me,” Doja says. “The way Nicki can carry herself felt almost alien to me, because I was kind of a little runty kid, trapped in her room, just watching YouTube videos. And back then I was like, ‘Damn, that’s dope.’”

Doja's latest musical project will be featured on the upcoming ELVIS biopic soundtrack. To read her full interview in Elle, click here.