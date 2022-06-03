Family Of Uvalde Shooting Victim Gets Magical Gift From Disney

One of the Uvalde shooting victim's family got a major and magical surprise from Disney.

Eliahna Garcia's favorite movie was Encanto, and when Disney heard about it, they sent her family a giant surprise — a custom "Isabella" dress from the movie, according to News 4 San Antonio.

Disney also sent the Garcia family a piece of fabric and a flower from the dress so they could show it off on their wall. "A swatch of the fabric and flowers used to create Ellie’s dress may bring some comfort to heal onto," Disney said.

The family shared a thank you video on social media, thanking Disney's Costume Team for making one of Eliahna's dreams come true.

"We gave Ellie a butterfly and wanted all of her sisters to have one too. Fly until you find your way towards tomorrow," Disney said.