Family Of Uvalde Shooting Victim Gets Magical Gift From Disney

By Dani Medina

June 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One of the Uvalde shooting victim's family got a major and magical surprise from Disney.

Eliahna Garcia's favorite movie was Encanto, and when Disney heard about it, they sent her family a giant surprise — a custom "Isabella" dress from the movie, according to News 4 San Antonio.

Disney also sent the Garcia family a piece of fabric and a flower from the dress so they could show it off on their wall. "A swatch of the fabric and flowers used to create Ellie’s dress may bring some comfort to heal onto," Disney said.

The family shared a thank you video on social media, thanking Disney's Costume Team for making one of Eliahna's dreams come true.

"We gave Ellie a butterfly and wanted all of her sisters to have one too. Fly until you find your way towards tomorrow," Disney said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.