Former Mavericks' Player's 2011 Championship Ring Is Up For Grabs

By Dani Medina

June 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

You could be the new owner of a Dallas Mavericks 2011 NBA Championship ring. How, you ask? Well, you'll need several thousand dollars and a whole lot of patience.

DeShawn Stevenson is auctioning off his 2011 NBA Championship ring, according to WFAA. The ring is being auctioned off by SCP Auctions and as of Friday afternoon, six bids have been placed. It's currently at $31,322.

Bidding for the ring closes on Saturday, June 4 at 9 p.m. CT.

The historic ring that resembles the team's first-ever championship title run is 10-carat gold and has "over 130 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 2.75 carats. It says "WORLD CHAMPIONS" on top and underneath the logo. It also has an inscription of the team's motto, "THE TIME IS NOW."

Stevenson's number (92) and his name are also on the ring. Inside, you can find the results of each playoff series on the Mavs' way to the title game.

For more information or to place a bid, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.