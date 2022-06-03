Former Mavericks' Player's 2011 Championship Ring Is Up For Grabs

You could be the new owner of a Dallas Mavericks 2011 NBA Championship ring. How, you ask? Well, you'll need several thousand dollars and a whole lot of patience.

DeShawn Stevenson is auctioning off his 2011 NBA Championship ring, according to WFAA. The ring is being auctioned off by SCP Auctions and as of Friday afternoon, six bids have been placed. It's currently at $31,322.

Bidding for the ring closes on Saturday, June 4 at 9 p.m. CT.

The historic ring that resembles the team's first-ever championship title run is 10-carat gold and has "over 130 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 2.75 carats. It says "WORLD CHAMPIONS" on top and underneath the logo. It also has an inscription of the team's motto, "THE TIME IS NOW."

Stevenson's number (92) and his name are also on the ring. Inside, you can find the results of each playoff series on the Mavs' way to the title game.

For more information or to place a bid, click here.