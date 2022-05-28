Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Is Auctioning Off Her Engagement Ring

Less than a week after Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot (again) in Italy, the groom's ex-wife is cutting ties with a major piece of bling.

Shanna Moakler is auctioning off her engagement ring from Barker, according to E! News.

The former Miss USA's four-carat round cut solitaire ring is going for over $70,000 as of Saturday (May 28) morning, according to the Worthy auction site. There are currently 10 bids in the auction that's scheduled to end on May 31, but could run longer depending on how much buzz it gets. Moakler started the bidding at $51,000, but is "hoping it sells for $120K. It was worth about $160K," she told Us Weekly.

"I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring. However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It’s truly an iconic ring!" Moakler told Us Weekly.

Moakler added that her timing of auctioning off the ring has nothing to do with the fact Barker just got married to Kourtney K. "I’m sure people would assume that (it’s related to the wedding), but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves," she said.

The Meet the Barkers reality star, who shares two children — Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 — with Barker sent good wishes to the newlyweds. "I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children. It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair," she said.

The Blink 182 drummer proposed to Moakler at Disneyland in 2004 and the couple married later that year. In 2006, Barker filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2008 after several appearances together in the meantime.