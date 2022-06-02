Halsey Wishes Fans A Happy Pride Month With Hilarious Video

Halsey sure knows their audience! The funny video is perfect for pride month as the trend of begging women (usually, but not always, famous) to physically hurt you is something the queer community, especially lesbian and bisexual Twitter communities, have really connected with. In a 2019 article for the New Yorker, writer Jia Tolentino set out to understand the trend and why it's so appealing to queer people. When asking a fan why they wanted actress Cate Blanchett to step on their throat, the fan explained that "Step-on-my-throat language, she wrote back, was all about 'the LGBTQ people who just love to love and support women, and get more creative every passing day. its our safe place.'"

Halsey will have a particularly busy pride month as she continues on her Love and Power Tour. The singer is also gearing up for the release of their new song "So Good." After some back and forth between the artist and their record label, Halsey announced it would be available to the public, along with the music video, on June 9. For more information on Halsey's tour, click here.