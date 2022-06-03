Jack Harlow Introduces His Tasty Limited Edition KFC Meal

“From releasing Come Home the Kids Miss You and now launching my own meal at KFC, I’m having a super blessed summer,” Harlow said in a press release. “When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn’t be just any meal. My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville, the KFC Mac & Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn’t get much better.



Harlow began to tease his special edition combo meal back in April. In the video he posted a video to his Instagram timeline, the rapper took over a KFC restaurant by taking Colonel Sanders' place on the wall and swiping a diamond-encrusted bucket of KFC chicken. At the time, Harlow feasted on multiple items from the menu to keep fans guessing about his collaboration.