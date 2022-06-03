New Peach Cobbler Factory Opens In Georgia

The most fitting restaurant to ever make a debut in Georgia just opened on Auburn Avenue. The Peach Cobbler Factory, located near Georgia State University's campus, has just begun serving sweet treats to all. Despite the name, the factory serves much more than cobbler. They offer a plethora of deserts including banana pudding, cinnamon rolls, and a variety of teas and coffees.

In terms of cobbler, customers can choose between twelve different flavors based on their preference of sweetness. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a few of the flavors include sweet potato, caramel apple, and cherry. The restaurants popularity is expected to grow so exponentially that it will one day be a restaurant chain. The owners of the Peach Cobbler Factory serve these deserts because they, along with the peaches used in the cobbler, call Georgia home.

Here is what The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had to say about the opening of The Peach Cobbler Factory:

"Husband and wife Tami and Juan Edgerton debuted Peach Cobbler Factory opened in 2013 as a food truck in Nashville, and began franchising in 2021. In addition to Georgia and Tennessee, there are locations in states including North Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, with more than 100 locations listed as “coming soon” on the business’ website in states including Missouri, Mississippi and South Carolina."

