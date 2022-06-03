Post Malone Drops His Long-Awaited Album 'Twelve Carat Toothache'
By Tony M. Centeno
June 3, 2022
After teasing new music for months, Post Malone has finally come through with his brand new LP.
On Friday, June 3, Post Malone dropped off his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache. The 14-track project contains new collaborations with Doja Cat, Gunna, The Kid LAROI., and Fleet Foxes. His new song with Doja Cat, "I Like You (A Happier Song)," serves as the third single from the album, which he announced earlier this week. In his announcement post, he included a video of him previewing the song during a livestreamed session during which he previewed several songs from the album.
I Like You (A Happier Song) w. @DojaCat 🫀 #TwelveCaratToothache June 3rd pic.twitter.com/J4FVNtN04Z— twelve carat toothache (@PostMalone) June 1, 2022
Twelve Carat Toothache, which is the follow-up to his 2019 album Hollywood's Bleeding, also holds his previously released joint efforts with Roddy Ricch ("Cooped Up") and The Weeknd ("One Right Now"). Post Malone recently performed "Cooped Up" along with Roddy to kickoff his appearance on Saturday Night Live with host Selena Gomez. He later came back to the stage to perform “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol.”
The album's release isn't the only thing on Posty's mind lately. The rapper recently revealed that he's expecting his first child with his girlfriend. In an interview on The Tonight Show last month, Post Malone revealed what his goal is as a new father.
"People ask me like, 'Oh, what do you want to be as a dad?'" he told Jimmy Fallon. "Just kindness is the most important thing for me."
Listen to Post Malone's new album Twelve Carat Toothache and watch the official music video for "Cooped Up" below.