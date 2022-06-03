Prince Harry & Prince William Likely Won't Interact During Jubilee Events
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 3, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already reunited with the royal family after arriving at Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour parade, but they stepped out with the royals for the first time since leaving royal life.
Harry and Meghan joined the rest of the family for the National Service of Thanksgiving on Friday, June 3. The couple shared a pew with Princess Anne, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, Page Six reported that Harry sat far away from his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat across the aisle with Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. In fact, the gossip site reports that Harry and Meghan did seem to interact with William and Kate at all during the church service.
A palace insider told Page Six that the brothers have no plans to interact during any of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. “At the moment, it does not look likely that Harry and Meghan and William and Kate will meet up separately during the Jubilee celebrations,” the source said. “There is certainly nothing in the diary at the moment.”
The last public appearance where the two couples interacted was at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Service in March 2020. According to Page Six, that was three months after Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step down from their senior royal duties.
The now-California residents are back in the UK to celebrate the Queen's historic 70 years on the throne. The Queen is set to meet their daughter Lilibet at her 1st birthday party over the weekend, which William and Kate will not be able to attend.