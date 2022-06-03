Prince Harry & Prince William Likely Won't Interact During Jubilee Events

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already reunited with the royal family after arriving at Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour parade, but they stepped out with the royals for the first time since leaving royal life.

Harry and Meghan joined the rest of the family for the National Service of Thanksgiving on Friday, June 3. The couple shared a pew with Princess Anne, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, Page Six reported that Harry sat far away from his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat across the aisle with Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. In fact, the gossip site reports that Harry and Meghan did seem to interact with William and Kate at all during the church service.