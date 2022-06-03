This Is Ohio's 'Most Dreamy' Airbnb

What constitutes a location to be "dreamy"? Maybe, the location is remote and off the grid, or its design makes it look whimsical and otherworldly. Regardless of what qualifies as dreamy; there is no doubt that this Airbnb is a special place.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the most dreamy Airbnb in all of Ohio is The Lily Pad. The Lily Pad is actually made from a shipping container and can fit up to two people. It is located right beside Old Man's Cave in Hocking Hills State Park and sits on 30 acres of land. It features wifi and all usual amenities that will make you feel right at home. The kitchen is entirely stocked for convenience, and children and pets are not permitted.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about Ohio's most dreamy Airbnb:

"The Lilly Pad is a unique shipping container home that accommodates two people on 30 acres of wooded terrain. It’s just two minutes from Old Man’s Cave and right on OH-664. There are other cabins located on this property as well. The space does not allow kids or pets, but it does have air conditioning, heat, TV, Wi-Fi, a full kitchen, and a private bathroom with a shower. The container home rental has a cozy bedroom and is accessed by a keyless entry pad. Both the kitchen and bathroom here are stocked with everything you’ll need to feel at home."

For more of the dreamiest Airbnbs in Ohio visit HERE.