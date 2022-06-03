This Is The Best Doughnut In Ohio

It is national doughnut day, and what better way to ring in the sweetness of the holiday than with the best doughnut in the whole state. Doughnuts have remained a popular pastry due to variety in toppings, fillings, and glazes. This shop creates some of the most delicious pastries, but the spotlight is on one doughnut in particular. Locals and tourists alike rave about the unique flavor of this doughnut. Be it a fresh new gluten-free option, or a yeast raised and glazed classic; there can only be one best doughnut.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the very best doughnut in all of Ohio is the gluten-free strawberry doughnut at Cherbourg in Bexley. In fact, the entire bakery is wheat and nut-free, making it the perfect stop for those with specific food intolerances.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best doughnut in Ohio:

"For those living the gluten-free lifestyle, Cherbourg is your new go-to donut stop. The gluten and nut-free bakery offers tasty treats for anyone to enjoy. According to loyal fans of the shop, the strawberry donuts are "'simply excellent!'"

