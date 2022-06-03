This Is The Best Doughnut In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye

June 3, 2022

Ring doughnuts covered in icing and sprinkes
Photo: Getty Images

It is national doughnut day, and what better way to ring in the sweetness of the holiday than with the best doughnut in the whole state. Doughnuts have remained a popular pastry due to variety in toppings, fillings, and glazes. This shop creates some of the most delicious pastries, but the spotlight is on one doughnut in particular. Locals and tourists alike rave about the unique flavor of this doughnut. Be it a fresh new gluten-free option, or a yeast raised and glazed classic; there can only be one best doughnut.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the very best doughnut in all of Georgia is the apple fritter available at Ray's Doughnuts in Lawrenceville, just north of Atlanta. Ray's serves all of the classics. The apple fritter may be the highest-rated, but it is just one of the many specially made doughnuts offered at this humble shop.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best doughnut in Georgia:

"You won't find a less-than-stellar review on Ray's Yelp page. Located just north of the Atlanta perimeter, this unassuming joint churns out all the classics, including the popular apple fritter and specialty donuts like the cream cheese-filled strawberry."

For more information regarding the best doughnut in each state visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.