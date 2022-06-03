This Is The Best Doughnut In Georgia

It is national doughnut day, and what better way to ring in the sweetness of the holiday than with the best doughnut in the whole state. Doughnuts have remained a popular pastry due to variety in toppings, fillings, and glazes. This shop creates some of the most delicious pastries, but the spotlight is on one doughnut in particular. Locals and tourists alike rave about the unique flavor of this doughnut. Be it a fresh new gluten-free option, or a yeast raised and glazed classic; there can only be one best doughnut.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the very best doughnut in all of Georgia is the apple fritter available at Ray's Doughnuts in Lawrenceville, just north of Atlanta. Ray's serves all of the classics. The apple fritter may be the highest-rated, but it is just one of the many specially made doughnuts offered at this humble shop.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best doughnut in Georgia:

"You won't find a less-than-stellar review on Ray's Yelp page. Located just north of the Atlanta perimeter, this unassuming joint churns out all the classics, including the popular apple fritter and specialty donuts like the cream cheese-filled strawberry."

For more information regarding the best doughnut in each state visit HERE.