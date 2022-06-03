This Is The Best Hot Springs Resort In All Of California

Tis' the season for treating yourself. What better way to spend a Summer weekend than soaking up the sun, relaxing at the spa, and lounging by the pool at a luxury hot springs resort?

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best hot springs resort in all of California is the Glen Ivy Hot Springs In Corona. Glen Ivy Hot Springs features multiple mineral baths amidst a giant hot springs. Aside from the springs itself, there are various lounge pools located throughout the resort for guests to cool off at. They also have a grotto that serves as a spa, and a waterfall that guests can rinse off in.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best hot springs resort in California:

"It’s close, but Glen Ivy Hot Springs is California’s best hot springs resort based on our analysis. They are obsessed with water, and their 104-degree geothermal, sulfur-rich mineral baths are just one of several soaking options to prove it. After taking the waters, cool off in the lounge pool or take a cold plunge, then wind your way through the grotto for a subterranean treatment followed by a rejuvenating rinse under the cascading waterfall. Unfortunately, they are not an overnight resort, but they are only 40 minutes from Irvine, San Bernardino or Anaheim — well worth the trip!"

For more information regarding the best hot springs resorts in the state visit HERE.