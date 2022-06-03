This Is The Best Spa Resort In All Of California

Summer is surely the season to kick your feet up and relax. If you get the chance to embark on a relaxing weekend getaway or "staycation," look no further than the best resort spa that California has to offer.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best resort spa in all of California is Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in Anaheim. Guests claim to love the Tenaya Stone Spa as well as the variety of massages and body treatments that are offered. After massage and salon services, guests are invited to enjoy the luxury steam room and relaxation lounge.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best resort spa in California:

"Disney may not be what comes immediately to mind when you think of a spa hotel or wellness resort. Still, reviews on Google constantly mention their fantastic experiences at the Tenaya Stone Spa. And no wonder; they offer eight different massages, three types of body treatments, seven facial treatments, foot and salon services, plus a steam room and relaxation lounge. Combined with the plethora of activities you would expect from a Disney resort, the addition of a full-service spa makes the grand hotel the best spa resort in California."

