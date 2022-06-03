This Is The Most Popular Ice Cream Flavor In Arizona

You know the saying... I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! But what flavor are we shouting for, exactly?! Glad you asked.

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the most popular ice cream flavor in every state. Here's how they did it:

Last year, we used Google search data to determine the most-searched-for ice cream flavors in every state. This year, Instacart was able to dig into their own data to see what kinds of ice cream folks are buying disproportionately compared to the nation as a whole. The data is from July 2020 to June 2021. Some of the favorites are regional — like rocky road in the Southwest and green tea ice cream in the Northwest — while others — like rainbow sherbert and birthday cake ice cream — cross borders.

In Arizona, the most popular ice cream flavor is rocky road. Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about it:

With their national parks and hiking trails, it’s no wonder rocky road ice cream is so popular in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. With a chocolate ice cream base and chopped nuts and marshmallows, it has a little something for everyone.

