Tom Morello Recalls Wild Story About Meeting Muhammad Ali At Age 15

Tom Morello may be known for his stunning guitarwork, but he's also an amazing story teller. Of course, a rockstar of his stature is bound to have some great stories, like the time he taught KISS' Ace Frehley how to play "Highway to Hell" in an elevator. Or the time he got mistaken for a member of the Jersey Shore cast by a Hollywood tour guide. But he's got some pretty spectacular memories from his youth too, like being in the front row at a TOOL concert in 1991.

Morello went back even farther into his memory for his latest Instagram post. Friday (June 3) marked the sixth anniversary of Muhammad Ali's death, and he commemorated it by telling a wild tale of how he met the great boxing legend as a teenager. "On this day in 2016 the great Muhammad Ali passed away," he wrote. "When I was 15 my mom and I were flying back to Chicago from vacation in Jamaica. As we are in the air a voice familiar to everyone on the planet came over the intercom: 'This is Muhammad Ali and I am flying this airplane, but don’t worry cause I’m The Greatest at flying airplanes too. I’m sure you all want my autograph so I’m gonna come right down the aisle and sign whatever you want me to sign.' And he did. I had my signed Air Jamaica ticket up in my room for the next 20 years. Rest in power, Champ."

See Morello's post below.