Yak Gotti Responds To Snitching Rumors Amid YSL RICO Case

“2015 my brudda never did a day in jail because I claimed my s**t,” the post said. “I did 4 years fed with no tears! Stop the 🧢.”



Kendrick and YSL Duke, born Martinez Arnold, were accused of murdering Thomas in 2015. They were reportedly caught riding around in their rvial gang's territory while strapped with an AK-47 assault rifle and a .40 caliber handgun. Once the prosecutor informed the judge of Kendrick's recent plea, people began to think that Kendrick had worked with the defense to get information on Arnold.



Kendrick was denied bond along with Young Thug and Gunna. All three YSL artists will have to remain in jail until their trial date on January 9, 2023. Thug, born Jeffrey Williams, was denied bond after his legal team brought in members from the community as well as 300 executive Kevin Liles to testify on the rapper's behalf. In the end, the judge understood Williams' presumed innocent but ultimately feared that potential witnesses would be at risk if the rapper was granted a conditional release.