Yak Gotti Responds To Snitching Rumors Amid YSL RICO Case
By Tony M. Centeno
June 3, 2022
After he was denied bond in YSL's ongoing RICO case, Yak Gotti took to social media to clear up the rumors that claimed the rapper snitched on his associate YSL Duke.
During the bond hearing on Thursday, June 2, the prosecutor argued that he was a threat to potential witnesses and told the judge that the rapper, born Deamonte Kendrick, had pled guilty to conspiracy to commit the murder of Donovan “Big Nut” Thomas. The latter detail fueled rumors that he ratted out YSL Duke, who was also charged in connection to the murder. Once court was adjourned, Kendrick managed to hit up his Instagram timeline to shut down the rumors.
“2015 my brudda never did a day in jail because I claimed my s**t,” the post said. “I did 4 years fed with no tears! Stop the 🧢.”
Kendrick and YSL Duke, born Martinez Arnold, were accused of murdering Thomas in 2015. They were reportedly caught riding around in their rvial gang's territory while strapped with an AK-47 assault rifle and a .40 caliber handgun. Once the prosecutor informed the judge of Kendrick's recent plea, people began to think that Kendrick had worked with the defense to get information on Arnold.
Kendrick was denied bond along with Young Thug and Gunna. All three YSL artists will have to remain in jail until their trial date on January 9, 2023. Thug, born Jeffrey Williams, was denied bond after his legal team brought in members from the community as well as 300 executive Kevin Liles to testify on the rapper's behalf. In the end, the judge understood Williams' presumed innocent but ultimately feared that potential witnesses would be at risk if the rapper was granted a conditional release.