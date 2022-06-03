YUNGBLUD Reveals His Favorite Harry Styles Songs From 'Harry's House'

He also added that he loves the song "Little Freak," as well. "I love that one," he added. "That's cool." His praises for Harry continued, "It sounds like the album he wanted to make and I think that's beautiful." During the days leading up to the album's release, Harry revealed that he's come to a point where he doesn't necessarily care about what critics and other people think of his music. "My life is over if this album isn't a commercial success... I just want to make stuff that is right, that is fun, in terms of the processes, that I can be proud of for a long time, that my friends can be proud of, that my family can be proud of, that my kids will be proud of one day," Styles said in the interview.

YUNGBLUD is also gearing up for the release of a personal new album. In May, he announced the release of his self-titled third album which is slated to drop on September 2nd.