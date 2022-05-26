Harry Styles Says He Doesn't Like Sushi Rolls Despite New Song About Sushi

Styles released his highly-anticipated third studio album Harry's House on Friday, May 20, to rave reviews. After being out for three days, the album also broke the modern-era record for the largest sales week for a vinyl album in the U.S., according to a report from Billboard.

To celebrate the release, Styles held an intimate iHeartRadio Album Release Party in which he went through the 13 tracks on the album and discussed the process of making the new record with Ryan Seacrest. “It’s like your ‘secret’ for so long. Sometimes there’s a little moment of, ‘oh, it’s not mine anymore,’” he said when asked what it feels like to release the album to the public.” But it’s really freeing, I think. It kind of feels like it’s in a vault for so long, you feel so protective of it. And then just being out to play it loud and let people hear it is really fun, and ultimately what it’s for. I’m really, really excited. I’m really happy with the album and I’m really excited that people are gonna be hearing it now.”