Harry Styles Says He Doesn't Like Sushi Rolls Despite New Song About Sushi

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The opening track on Harry Styles' recently released Harry's House is called "Music for a Sushi Restaurant." So, fans were dying to know which sushi roll is the singer's favorite. "Not rolls. I'm not a roll guy," Styles revealed when a fan asked the question during a recent interview, according to People. It seems like the "As It Was" singer is more of a nigiri guy.

Styles released his highly-anticipated third studio album Harry's House on Friday, May 20, to rave reviews. After being out for three days, the album also broke the modern-era record for the largest sales week for a vinyl album in the U.S., according to a report from Billboard.

To celebrate the release, Styles held an intimate iHeartRadio Album Release Party in which he went through the 13 tracks on the album and discussed the process of making the new record with Ryan Seacrest. “It’s like your ‘secret’ for so long. Sometimes there’s a little moment of, ‘oh, it’s not mine anymore,’” he said when asked what it feels like to release the album to the public.” But it’s really freeing, I think. It kind of feels like it’s in a vault for so long, you feel so protective of it. And then just being out to play it loud and let people hear it is really fun, and ultimately what it’s for. I’m really, really excited. I’m really happy with the album and I’m really excited that people are gonna be hearing it now.”

Harry Styles
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.