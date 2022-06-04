Diplo Performs New Song 'Tupelo Shuffle' For The First Time At Wango Tango

Diplo just dropped his new song "Tupelo Shuffle" with Swae Lee, which is named after Tupelo, Miss. the hometown of Diplo, Swae and Elvis. The upbeat house banger stems from the Elvis soundtrack and also features Gary Clark Jr. and Austin Butler, who stars as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic. The soundtrack for the film, which also features Doja Cat, Eminem and more, drops on June 24 via House of Iona/RCA Records.



Following his performance at Wango Tango, Diplo and Swae Lee are expected to hit the stage together at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, June 5. At the moment, there's no word on whether Gary Clark Jr. or Austin Butler will join them.



Diplo's had a busy year so far. Back in March, the seasoned EDM artist released his new self-titled album. The 14-track project features his popular banger "Don't Forget My Love" featuring Miguel as well as other collaborations with RY X, Lil Yachty, Mele, SIDEPIECE and others. In addition to Wango Tango, the skilled producer has performed at an array of music festivals this year from Stagecoach to Coachella.



Before he hit the stage, Diplo had to get some push-ups in with host Ryan Seacreast. Catch scenes from Diplo's arrival on the pink carpet and other backstage footage from Wango Tango below.

