3 Dead, 14 Injured Following Tennessee Nightclub Shooting

Three people died and 14 others experienced injuries in relation to a shooting near a nightclub in Chattanooga, Tennessee early Sunday (June 5) morning.

Fourteen people were hit by gunfire while the three others were hit by vehicles as they attempted to flee the scene of the incident, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said via the Associated Press.

Murphy confirmed two of the casualties died from gunshot wounds while one other person was killed after being hit by a vehicle.

The individuals injured during the incident included 16 adults and one juvenile, including several who remain in critical condition, according to Murphy.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, an independent candidate and self-proclaimed "avid hunter" and gun owner, called on Congress to make "common sense regulations" in an effort to combat recent incidents of gun violence.

“That doesn’t mean taking guns away from responsible gun owners, but it does mean mandatory background checks and prohibiting high-capacity magazines that allow shooters to hurt dozens of people without even having to reload,” Kelly said during a press conference via the Associated Press, vowing that his administration would announce new steps to reduce gun violence locally in the coming weeks.

A separate incident resulted in three people being killed and 13 others injured following an overnight mass shooting at a popular nightlife area in Philadelphia.

The incident took place as officers patrolled the area just before midnight and "observed several active shooters shooting into the crowd," Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters during a news conference on Sunday (June 5) morning via NBC News.

Pace confirmed a police officer fired at one of the shooters, but it was undetermined whether they were hit, "but the officer was able to get that individual to drop his gun and flee at this time."

Pace said a total of 14 individuals were struck by gunfire and taken to local hospitals in relation to the incident.

“Three of those individuals, two men and a woman were pronounced deceased after arrival at the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body,” Pace said via NBC News, though not providing details about the condition of the other individuals injured during the shooting.

Officials at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital told NBC News that nine victims were admitted in relation to the shooting, including two who were pronounced dead on arrival and seven others reported to be in stable condition.

Pace confirmed investigators recovered two semi-automatic handguns at the scene including "one with an extended magazine" and said officers located "multiple casings throughout this area," adding that the department expected "to be able to gather a lot of video surveillance" as there were many businesses nearby.