Millie Bobby Brown owes her American accent to a hit Disney Channel TV show!

On an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the British actress revealed she perfected her American accent by watching Hannah Montana, according to People. This revelation first started out as a rumor after the Stranger Things actress alluded to it on Instagram, but Jimmy Fallon confirmed it on Friday (May 13) night.

"Yes, absolutely!" Brown told Fallon. "I watched Bugsy Malone and Godfather when I was like eight and my parents were like, you know, watching all these movies with me and I was like 'Yeah but Hannah Montana is like Oscar-nominating, like it's so good.' Hannah Montana is the best. The film, everything. Everything about it is amazing."

In 2020, Brown appeared on Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded Instagram series, where she told the "Plastic Hearts" singer, "The only way I got my American accent was by watching Hannah Montana."

Cyrus responded, "I'm surprised you don't have a country accent!" Brown went on to share her affinity for the Disney Channel show:

"I was obsessed with (Hannah Montana). I was actually just going through my camera roll and I saw a video of me in a cowboy hat and I was learning ('Hoedown Throwdown'). Full-on knew every single dance move. I wanted your job. I didn't know how to get your job but I was like, 'I want to be like Hannah Montana. I don't know how to do it.' And then I realized it was an actual job. And I was like, 'Oh, I want to do that, that sounds fun!' I didn't even know you could get money for it. I was like, 'I'll do it for free!'"

You can watch Millie Bobby Brown's interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon below and keep an eye out for the first half of the fourth season of Stranger Things on May 27 on Netflix.