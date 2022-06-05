Latto Unleashes Her 'Big Energy' At Wango Tango

By Tony M. Centeno

June 5, 2022

Latto
Photo: Getty Images

Latto unleashed all her big energy at iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango as she performed her biggest hit.

On Saturday night, June 4, Big Latto illuminated the stage in front of a massive crowd at Wango Tango in Los Angeles. Latto made her grand entrance to the stage while rocking an orange and white outfit with matching thigh-high boots and her glamous "Big Latto" chain. The Atlanta native set things off by performing her "Big Energy (Remix)" featuring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled. The accomplished rapper recently explained how amazing it was to work with the "Fantasy" singer on the remix.

"I think I was in shock," Latto told Entertainment Tonight. "It was so natural for her. She was literally just getting her makeup done like, *singing.* I'm like, 'Girl, are you a human?' Like, what? But she was so cool and so humble. So normal. I literally overthink the whole process. I was like, 'What do I say? how do I act? I don't wanna do too much, I don't wanna do too little.' But she was so cool, and she made the whole process very, very fun. You know, this stuff can be overwhelming, she made it fun."

Latto has had an incredible year so far. The rapper dropped off her sophomore album LP 777 back in March, which features Kodak Black, Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, and more. A few days after the album was released, Latto delivered the official "Big Energy" remix featuring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled.

Following the release of "Mind Yo Business" with Lakeyah and "Clap" with Trina, Latto's year recently got even better after she received two nominations ahead of the 2022 BET Awards. The songstress was nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist alongside Cardi B, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Saweetie. She also grabbed the nomination for Best New Artist with Baby Keem, Benny The Butcher, Muni Long, Tems, and Bleu.

See scenes of Latto's performance and shots of her hanging out backstage at Wango Tango below.

Latto
