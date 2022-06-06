1 Arizona Town's Population Is Growing So Rapidly It's Getting New Zip Code

It’s no secret that Arizona’s population has been growing like crazy. One city has been growing so rapidly that it now has a new zip code.

12 News reported that Tempe’s population growth is now forcing the U.S. Postal Service to create another zip code within the city.

Beginning on July 1st, the new zip code 85288 will take effect and residents in the district should begin using the new code on all postage. However, any mail with the old zip code will still be delivered for up to a year.

Any customers who will be affected by the zip code change will be notified by mail.

According to the Postal Service, rapid gains in population have required Tempe to get the new zip code in order to make delivery easier and more efficient.

According to Census numbers, Tempe had only 161,000 residents in 2010. In 2021, the city had already grown to more than 184,000.