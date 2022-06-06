Man Rams Semi-Truck Into Arizona Walmart, Police Say It Was Intentional

By Ginny Reese

June 6, 2022

Photo: Nogales Police Department

A New Mexico man rammed his semi-truck into an Arizona Walmart, and police say it was intentional. 12 News reported that the Nogales Police Department is investigating the events leading up to the incident. 

Police arrived at the Walmart around 3:20 a.m. on June 1st. Officials say that the semi-truck intentionally collided with the front of the building. 

The driver was identified as Christian Andrews of New Mexico. He was taken into custody following the incident. 

The Walmart store will remain closed until further notice due to the damages. 

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported as a result of the collision. 

