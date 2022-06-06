California Woman Finds $36,000 Hidden In Craigslist Couch

A California woman found a couch set for free on Craigslist, and had no idea what kind of deal she was getting. According to ABC7, Vicky Umodu was searching for furniture for her new home when she came upon this set online. The couch set was being given away as part of a property liquidation sale.

"I just moved in, and I don't have anything in my house. I was so excited, so we picked it up and brought it in," Umodu shared with ABC7.

She brought the couch set all the way to her new home before checking inside of the cushions that seemed to be of odd texture. She unzipped the cushions to investigate and found a plethora of individual envelopes filled with thousands of dollars.

After counting the findings, Umodu totaled the couch money to be $36,000. Driven by pure integrity, she called the family from whom she took the couch to let them know about the money.

"God has been kind to me and my children, they're all alive and well. I have three beautiful grandchildren, so what can I ever ask from God?"

The family was so thankful that Umodu returned the money that they gave her $2,200 back to purchase a new refrigerator for her home.