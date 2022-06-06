This Is The Best Waterpark In California

The best waterpark in all of California allows visitors of all ages to splash into Summer with an abundance of slides and other park attractions. The newest addition to the park is a slide that lets you choose from a fast-paced drop, or a slow wind down to the bottom.

According to Travelers Worldwide, the best waterpark in all of California is the Raging Waters waterpark in San Dimas. This waterpark is popular for the variety of attractions that it houses. There are play areas, small and medium slides perfect for young children, and larger slides that are designed for thrill. Right now, the park is doing a buy-one-get-one ticket for 50% off.

Here is what Travelers Worldwide had to say about the best waterpark in California:

"If you’re in the Los Angeles area, Raging Waters is a fun water park with lots to do for the entire family. Its newest attraction is called Bomb’s Away. You’re able to choose from a steep drop that clocks in at 26 feet per second or a winding path to the pool at the bottom. In addition to several other thrill rides, there are plenty of fun spots for kids. There are medium-sized slides with lower height limits for little ones seeking excitement. There’s also a large interactive water play area."

