This Is The Best California Resort For Families

Planning a family vacation is picking a place that you want to populate your photo albums with. It is less about the stress of travel, and more about making memories that will last a lifetime at an unforgettable location.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best luxury resort for families in all of California is the Terranea Resort located in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The Terranea feels like its own island, as it is located on a private peninsula over looking the ocean from nearly every angle. The resort has been the location for various movies, and guests are able to choose rental accommodations ranging from small bungalows to large villas.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best California luxury resort for families:

"Families, especially those with teens, can look forward to an unforgettable escape with a stay at Terranea Resort, set across a private 102-acre peninsula. Not surprisingly, it’s served as a setting for a number of films like Judd Apatow’s “This is 40.” Guests can enjoy Friday Family Fun Nights with s’mores around the fire, horseback riding, paddle boarding, ocean kayaking, and more. Choose from a wide range of accommodation options, including bungalows, casitas, and villas. The kids’ club makes it easy for parents to take advantage of the lavish spa or adult-only pool. You’ll also find many dining options from casual bites to fine oceanfront dining, indoors and out."

For more of the best family-oriented resorts around the country visit HERE.